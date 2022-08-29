Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Constable (Animal Transport) today, August 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till September 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies. The notification is available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years as on September 27, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from from recognised board.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates from SC, ST, Females and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for ITBP Constable recruitment 2022

Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.