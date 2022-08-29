The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has postponed the application deadline for the post of PHN Tutor. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official websiteupnrhm.gov.in till September 3, 2022.

“It is to inform that the online portal for taking application for the PHN Tutor Position has been extended further for one week and will be live till 03-09-2022 at 23:59 Hrs,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Less than 40 years of age as on August 11, 2022.

Educational Qualification: BSc Nursing /Post Basic BSc Nursing from recognized institution/College. Minimum 03 years’ clinical experience in Labor room setup/MCH ward. Or MSc Nursing (Obs. and Gyn./Pediatrics) with 02 years’ clinical experience in labor room setup/MCH ward. Registered as Nurse and Midwife from UP Nurse and Midwives Council and have valid certificate.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in Click on “Opportunities” link Now click on the application link available against PHN Tutor posts Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.