The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 3. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB Group D phase 3 exam for various posts in Level-1 as per CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will be held from September 8-19 in multiple phases in the computer-based test (CBT-1) mode.

“Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai). Exam schedule of remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course,” the RRB notice said.

The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites from August 30, 7.00 PM. Downloading of e-call letters/admit cards will start four days prior to CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

Here’s RRB Group D phase 3 exam date notice.

The RRB Level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh vacancies was released in March 2019. Online applications were invited in March and April that year. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.