Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from September 8 onwards.

The last date to submit the applications is September 29 upto 5.00 PM. The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of December 2022. The exact date will be announced later. The hall tickets can be downloaded 7 days prior to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 181 Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work or Degree in Sociology. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application processing fee and examination fee of Rs 200 and Rs 80, respectively. All unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.