Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam calendar for upcoming exams in the months of October and November. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The schedule of the computer-based test exams has been released for APPSC notification numbers-12/2021, 13/2021, 16/2021, 17/2021, 19/2021, 20/2021, 21/2021 and 04/2022. These include the posts of Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Food Safety Officer and others.