Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam calendar for upcoming exams in the months of October and November. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The schedule of the computer-based test exams has been released for APPSC notification numbers-12/2021, 13/2021, 16/2021, 17/2021, 19/2021, 20/2021, 21/2021 and 04/2022. These include the posts of Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Food Safety Officer and others.

APPSC exam calendar 2022

Post GSMA Subject
Fisheries Development Officer in A.P. Fisheries Service 21.10.2022 FN 19.10.2022 FN (Paper-II)
19.10.2022 AN (Paper-III)
Sericulture Officer In A.P Sericulture Service 21.10.2022 FN 20.10.2022 FN (Paper-II)
20.10.2022 AN (Paper-III)
Agriculture Officer In A.P Agriculture Service 21.10.2022 FN 21.10.2022 AN
Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade –II in A.P.Works Accounts Service 07.11.2022 FN 03.11.2022 FN (Paper-II)
03.11.2022 AN (Paper-III)
Technical Assistant in A.P Police Service 21.10.2022 FN  21.10.2022 AN
Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service 21.10.2022 FN 19.10.2022 FN (Paper-II (paper-1)) 19.10.2022 AN (Paper-II (Paper-2))
Assistant Director of Horticulture in A.P.Horticulture Service 21.10.2022 FN 20.10.2022 FN (Paper-II)
20.10.2022 AN (Paper-III)
Horticulture Officer in A.P. Horticulture Service 21.10.2022 FN 18.10.2022 AN (Qualifying Paper)
20.10.2022 FN (Paper-II)
20.10.2022 AN (Paper-III)
Assistant Director in A.P. Survey & Land Records Service 21.10.2022 FN 21.10.2022 AN
Assistant Public Relation Officer in A.P. Information Subordinate Service 07.11.2022 FN 04.11.2022 FN
Assistant Statistical Officers In A.P Economics & Statistical Sub Service 07.11.2022 FN 04.11.2022 FN
Food Safety Officer in A.P Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food (health) Administration Subordinate Service  21.10.2022 FN 19.10.2022 FN
Hostel Welfare Officer Grade –II (Women) in A.P.B.C. Welfare Sub Service 07.11.2022 FN 05.11.2022 FN
Telugu Reporters In A.P.Legislature Service 07.11.2022 FN 05.11.2022 FN
District Public Relation Officers in A.P. Information Service 07.11.2022 FN 06.11.2022 FN (Paper-II)
06.11.2022 AN (Paper-III)
Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Sub–Ordinate Service  07.11.2022 FN 07.11.2022 AN
Assistant Conservator of Forest 09.11.2022 AN 09.11.2022 FN (Qualifying Paper)
10.11.2022 FN (Paper-II)
10.11.2022 AN (Paper-III)
11.11.2022 FN (Paper-IV) 