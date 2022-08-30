Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer (ALR)/ District Litigation Officer (DLO) in the Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from September 1, 2022, onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 30, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from October 1 to 3, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor degree in Law from a University established by law in India with at least two years actual practice at Bar to be certified by the concerned District and Session Judge.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.