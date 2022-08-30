The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the MAT 2022 paper-based test (PBT). Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT paper-based test (PBT) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 4 (Sunday).

MAT will be a 2.5-hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections– Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

Steps to download AIMA MAT admit card 2022:

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on MAT PBT Admit Card link Enter E-Mail, Password, date of birth to login

The AIMA MAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AIMA MAT admit card 2022.

The MAT computer-based test (CBT) will be held on September 18 and the admit card will be made available to download from September 13 onwards (4.00 PM).

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.