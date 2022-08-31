The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the RAS Mains result from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 2174 candidates have been declared qualified. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the personality and viva voce test. The schedule will be released separately.

“If a candidate is found that he/she does not fulfill the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisements/rules, his/her candidature shall be rejected by the Commission even after the declaration of result,” reads the notification.

The RPSC RAS Main exam 2021 was held on March 20 and 21 in all district centres of Rajasthan. The model/provisional answer key is expected to be released soon. Once released, candidates can match the keys with question paper.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the “Results” tab Click on “Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination-2021” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to download the result.

The Rajasthan Administrative Services exam is conducted for recruitment to fill up a total of 988 vacancies, of which, 363 vacancies are for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The candidates will be shortlisted for recruitment on the basis of the RAS Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by a Personality test/viva-voce.

