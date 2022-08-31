The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam will soon start the online applications for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022 today. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination at peb.mp.gov.in till September 14, 2022.

Applicants will be able to make changes to the forms till September 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 and 16 in two sessions — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category candidates and Rs 250 for reserved category candidates.

Applicants can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for MP PAT 2022

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Click on Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) - 2022 online form link Click on apply link for PAT and create profile through the link ‘Profile Registration’ Register at MP PEB and apply for PAT 2022 Fill application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit for and take printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.