The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Computer Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org from September 6 onwards.

The last date to fill up the form and pay the fee is October 6, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. 30 words per minute in Hindi typing test.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates. The applicants from PWD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 12.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.