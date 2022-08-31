JKPSC MO 2022 registrations to begin tomorrow; check details here
Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from September 1 onwards.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Homeopathy/Unani/Ayurvedic). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from September 1 onwards.
The last date for filing of online application along with the requisite fee is September 30, 2022. Candidates will be able to edit their online application forms from October 1 to 3, 2022.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 vacancies, of which, 8 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer (Homeopathy), 6 for Medical Officer (Unani), and 7 for Medical Officer (Ayurvedic).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification:
Medical Officer (Homeopathy): Bachelor’s degree in Homeopathy recognised by CCIH/CCIM.
Medical Officer (Unani): Bachelor’s degree in Unani recognised by CCIM.
Medical Officer (Ayurvedic): Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic recognised by CCIM.
Requisite Fee
For general category candidates: Rs 1000
For reserved category candidates: Rs 500
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.