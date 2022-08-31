Andhra Pradesh Government will release the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022 today. Candidates will be able to check and download the answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Candidates will be able to raise objections from September 1 to 7. The AP TET result will be declared on September 14.

The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to 21 in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the candidates’ response sheet was released.

Steps to download AP TET answer key 2022:

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in Click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Paper I A is conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B is held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.