Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 12, 2022, from 12 noon to 3.00 PM.

The paper will consist of a total of 500 marks. Candidates check the official notices at the website mppsc.nic.in.

The ADPO exam will be held for recruitment to 92 posts of Assistant District Prosecution Officer. Online applications were invited in July and August this year.

Meanwhile, the Commission has started the online application process for the post of Medical Specialist. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till September 25.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 31 to September 27, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 160 Medical Specialist posts.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against Medical Specialist posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

