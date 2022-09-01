The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the answer key of the MHT CET 2022 today, September 1. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will be able to submit their grievances/objections regarding questions, if any through candidate Login from September 2 to 4 upto 5.00 PM.

The result will be declared on or before September 15.

Here’s Grievances and result schedule.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on MHT CET answer key 2022 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.