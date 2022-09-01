The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has released the candidate response sheet for the JEE Advanced 2022 exams. Candidates can check and download their individual response sheet by logging into the candidate portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 — Paper 1 (9.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper 2 (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). The question papers were released on August 29.

Next, the institute will release the JEE Advanced provisional answer keys on September 3. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 4.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2022 schedule.

Steps to download the response sheet

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Click on “Candidates who appeared in JEE (Advanced) 2022 can view their responses by logging into the Candidate Portal at https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in from 10:00 AM on September 1, 2022.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

