State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in till September 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies, of which, 25 vacancies are for the regular position and 5 for the contractual positions.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Application fees and intimation charges is Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/ intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Steps to apply for SCO vacancies

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR AND CONRTACTUAL BASIS Register and login to apply Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the from and take a print for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.