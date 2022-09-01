The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) Paper II (B.Arch. and B.Planning). Candidates can download their result scorecard from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number and dates of birth.

The JEE Main Paper 2 exam was conducted on July 30 for admission to B.Arch. and B.Planning courses in the country.

Steps to download JEE Main Paper 2 scorecard:



Visit the Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Score Card of JEE (Main) Paper 2” link

Key in your application number and dates of birth and submit

The JEE Main paper 2 result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main paper 2 score card.