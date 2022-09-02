National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) will conclude the online applications for recruitment to the post of Contractual Counsellors for Operationalization of Tele MANAS Cell (M.G.M. Medical College, Indore and Mental Hospital, Gwalior) under Mental Health Programme today, September 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sams.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 Contractual Counsellors vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Master in Clinical Psychology/Social Work or other related disciplines such as MA Socology/Psychology or bachelors in Psychology. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 40 Contractual Counsellors for Operationalization of Tele MANAS Cell (M.G.M. Medical College, Indore and Mental Hospital, Gwalior) under Mental Health Programme, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” link and then the registration link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

