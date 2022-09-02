Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the dates for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Radio exam 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16, 2022. The exam will be for the duration of 3 hours — 12 noon to 3.00 PM at different examination centres including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from October 7 onwards.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled for May 22 which was deferred. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 vacancies for the post of DSP (Radio).

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Click on the admit card tab Now click on DSP Radio 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.