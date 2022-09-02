The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 today, September 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The last date for making the online fee payment is September 3, 2022. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted in November 2022. Schedule of Paper-II (conventional) to be notified later.

The Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7th Central Pay Commission, reads the notification.

To be eligible, the upper age limit is 30/32 years depending on the post as on January 1, 2022, and a degree or a diploma in the relevant field of engineering with some experience required for certain positions.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Login to the portal and apply for the post Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the from Take a printout for future reference

