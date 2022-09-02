Today, September 2, is the last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key of the NEET (UG) 2022. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

A fee of Rs 200 will be applicable per challenge. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of Answer Key will be informed separately.

The NTA will announce the NEET UG 2022 result on September 7.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Steps to download the NEET answer key 2022: