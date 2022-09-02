Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam calendar for the JHT, CPO, JE and Stenographer exams. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website at ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the SSC JHT Paper 1 exam 2022 will be held on October 1. SSC JHT exam will be held as an open competitive examination for recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Translators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time.

The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2022 will be conducted from November 9 to 11. The SSC CPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies, of which 228 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

Moreover, the SSC JE CBE exam 2022 has been scheduled from November 14 to 16. The Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

The SSC Stenographer exam 2022 will be held on November 17 and 18. Vacancies of Stenographer Grade C and Grade D are in Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” the notice added.

Here’s SSC exam calendar 2022.