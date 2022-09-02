Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer keys for the post of Assistant Boring Technician 2019. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Boring Technician written examination was conducted on July 3. The answer keys have been released for all the sets– A, B, C, D, E, F and G.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 486 for Assistant Boring Technician.

Steps to download UPSSSC Boring Technician answer key 2022:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the answer key link for Assistant Boring Technician exam 2019 The UPSSSC Boring Technician answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s UPSSSC Boring Technician answer key 2022.