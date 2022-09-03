The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has released the provisional answer key for the JEE Advanced 2022 exams today, September 3. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 4 upto 5.00 PM.

“To access the provisional answer keys for JEE (Advanced) 2022, click here. Candidates can submit their feedback on these answer keys on the Candidate Portal till 17:00 IST on September 4, 2022,” reads the notice.

JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28 — Paper 1 (9.00 AM to 12.00 noon) and Paper 2 (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). The question papers were released on August 29.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key link The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any, against the released answer key

Direct link to the provisional answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.