The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has issued the notification for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) January 2023. The exam will be conducted for admission to medical PG courses at various eminent institutes.

The online registration process for INI CET July 2022 will commence on September 5 (5:00 pm) and conclude on September 26 (5.00 PM). Candidates can apply on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET January 2023 exam will be held on November 13 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India. The generation of the Examination Unique Code (EUC) will be from October 12 to 25. The admit cards will be available for download from November 7.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule given in the official notification below.

Here’s AIIMS INI CET January 2023 notification.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.