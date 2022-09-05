Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conclude the online application process for Hospital Care Taker posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which includes 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP.

Here’s RPSC Hospital Caretaker application reopen notice.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduate and MBA/PGD (two-year regular course) in Hospital Management/ Hospital Administration/ Hospital and Health Care Management from a recognised institute. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s RPSC Hospital Care Taker vacancy 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on apply link for ‘HOSPITAL CARE TAKER - 2022 (RPSC)’ Register on the SSO portal and apply for the post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Selection Process

RPSC will shortlist candidates based on a written competitive examination carrying 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type questions. The exam will be of 2.30 Hours duration and consist of two parts.