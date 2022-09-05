The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started CEPTAM-10/DRTC applications for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till September 23 (5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1901 vacancies, of which, 1075 vacancies are for the post of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and 826 for the post of Technician-A (Tech-A).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 28 years. Upper age relaxable for SC/ST/OBC/ESM/PwBD etc. as per Govt. Rules.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B): Bachelor’s degree in Science or Diploma in Engineering or Technology or Computer Science or Allied subjects, recognised by AICTE in the following discipline: Automobile, Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical & Electronics, Electrical, Electronics & Instrumentation, Electronics or Electronics & Comm. Or Electronics Telecomm., Instrumentation, Mechanical, Metallurgy Engg., Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Library Science, Mathematics, MLT, Photography, Physics, Printing Technology, Psychology, Textile, Zoology.

Technician-A (Tech-A): Xth Class pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Institute; and Certificate from a recognised ITI or Certificate of minmum one year duration from recognised Institution if the ITI do not award Certificate or NTC or NAC in the required disciplne in the following Trade: Automobile, Book Binder, Carpenter, CNC Operator, COPA, Draughtsman (Mechanical), DTP Operator, Electrician, Electronics, Fitter, Grinder, Machinist, Mechanic(Diesel), Mill Wright Mechanic, Motor Mechanic Painter, Photographer, Refrigeration & AC, Sheet Metal Worker, Turner, Welder.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Non-refundable/Nontransferable application fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the candidate.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on “Click here to submit Online Application Form under CEPTAM-10/DRTC” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.