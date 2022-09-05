The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will release the hall ticket this week for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 1. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from September 10 to 15 in computer-based mode.

The exam schedule for Paper 2 has yet not been released.

Here’s TNTET 2022 exam schedule notice.

Steps to download TNTET hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on TNTET hall ticket link (when available) Key in your login details and submit The TET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

TNTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated with TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both exams.