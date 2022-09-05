Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from September 22 to October 15.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies.

Here’s TSPSC AEE recruitment 2022 notification.

Vacancy details

AEE (Civil) in PR & RD Dept. (Mission Bhagiratha) - 302

AEE (Civil) in PR & RD Dept. - 211

AEE (Civil) in MA & UD-PH - 147

AEE (Civil) in T.W. Dept - 15

AEE in I&CAD Dept - 704

AEE (Mechanical) in I&CAD (GWD) - 3

AEE (Civil) in TR & B - 145

AEE (Electrical) in TR & B - 13

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant Engineering field of a recognized University in India.

Application fee

The applicant must pay Rs 200 for online application processing fee and Rs 120 towards Examination Fee.