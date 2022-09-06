Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the application window for recruitment to the post of Forest Apprentice today, September 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from September 11 to 13.

The TNPSC Forest Apprentice exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 3 to 13 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 vacancies of Forest Apprentice posts at Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as on April 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Forestry or its equivalent degree of any University recognised by UGC.

Here’s TNPSC Forest Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the application fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Forest Apprentice recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.