Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has begun the online application process for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes.

The online application forms for MPPEB PNST 2021 will be available on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till September 20 while corrections to the form can be made till September 25.

The MPPEB PNST 2021 exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18 to fill 810 vacant seats in six government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must be 17-30 years of age as of October 1, 2021. The upper age limit has category-specific relaxations.

Educational Qualification: A Class 12 passing certificate with a science background with at least 45% marks.

Based on the scores of PNST 2021, the counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will be conducted for the academic session 2021-22.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Here’s MP PEB PNST 2021 rulebook.

Steps to apply for MP PNST 2021:



Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Online Form - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2021’

Click on the apply link and proceed with registration Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to MP PNST application form 2022.