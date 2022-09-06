State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to 5,000+ vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 15 different circles around the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the SBI career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers from September 7 to 27.

SBI has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam is tentatively scheduled for November 2022.

Here’s SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 20-28 years as on August 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16.

Selection procedure

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the main exam. Final selection will be subject to verification of eligibility for the post and qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable.

Application fee

Candidates (General/ OBC/ EWS) are required to pay an online application fee of Rs 750.