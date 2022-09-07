The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will close the application window for recruitment of Assistant Commandant -02/2023 batch today, September 7. Eligible candidates can apply online at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in upto 5.30 PM.

ICG Assistant Commandant 02/2023 batch notification offers 50 posts of General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry, 20 posts of Technical (Engineering & Electrical) and 1 Law officer. The vacancies of GD and Technical are available only for male candidates.

ICG Assistant Commandant preliminary exam 2022 will be held in early January next year. The e-admit cards to eligible candidates for appearing in the Preliminary Selection Board (PSB) will be issued from December 28 onwards.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20-24 years (born between July 1, 1997, to June 30, 2001) for both branches. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Educational Qualification:

General Duty (GD): i) Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate; (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics.

i) Bachelor’s degree from any recognised university with minimum 60% marks in aggregate; (ii) Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to intermediate or class XIIth of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equivalent with 60% aggregate in Mathematics and Physics. Commercial Pilot Entry: Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification - 12th pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate.



Candidates holding current /valid Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) issued/ validated by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Minimum educational qualification - 12th pass (Physics and Mathematics) with 60% marks in aggregate. Technical: i) Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate, ii) At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in Class 12.More details in the notification.

i) Engineering degree with 60% marks in aggregate, ii) At least 60% marks in aggregate in Physics and Maths in Class 12.More details in the notification. Law: A degree in Law from a recognized university with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Here’s ICG AC notification 02/2023 batch.

Steps to apply for ICG Assistant Commandant



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to ‘Join ICG as Officers(CGCAT)‘ and click on the registration link for Assistant Commandant 02/2023 Register using personal details, fill the application form Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Procedure

The selection of Officer Recruits is based on an all-India order of merit which is based on the performance of candidates in various stages (I – V) of examination and the number of vacancies available for the post. The stages include Stage-I (CGCAT), Stage-II Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Stage-III: Final Selection Board (FSB), Stage-IV (Medical Examination) and Stage-V (Induction).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.