MAH B.HMCT result 2022 declared; check steps to download scorecard
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the MAH-B.HMCT CET exam 2022 Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The CET for MAH-B.HMCT was held on August 21 and 22.
Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.
Steps to download MAH B.HMCT scorecard 2022:
- Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the scorecard link for MAH B.HMCT 2022
- Enter your application number and date of birth to login
- The MAH B.HMCT scorecard will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.