Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Descriptive Paper will be held on September 18. The exam will be held for candidates who cleare the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam whose results were announced on August 4.

The candidate must bring a printout of the admit card to the Examination Hall along with at least two passport size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the admit card.

Steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2022:



Visit regional SSC website Click on the download admit card link for CHSL Tier 2, 2021 Enter Registration ID, Date of Birth and submit The SSC CHSL admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to SSC admit card page.

The SSC CHSL exam is conducted for the recruitment for various positions including Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

All the candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) for 100 marks. The candidates who clear the Tier II exam will appear for Tier III which will consist of a skill test and typing test.