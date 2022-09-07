Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications from qualified women applicants for recruitment to the posts of Women and Child Welfare Officer. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from September 13 to October 10.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. The examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in December 2022.

Here’s TSPSC WCWO recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelors Degree in Home Science or Social Work or Sociology. More details in notification.

Application fee

The applicant must pay Rs 200 for online application processing fee and Rs 120 towards Examination Fee.