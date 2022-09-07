Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) cum Judicial Magistrate in the State of Punjab. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in till October 10, 2022. The last date for filling the application fee and examination fee by using online mode of payment is October 17, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 159 vacancies, of which 55 posts are reserved for women.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidate should not be below 21 years and above 37 years of age as on October 10, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Degree of Bachelor of Laws of any University incorporated by Law in India or a Degree of Bachelor of Laws of Punjab University (undivided), The Dacca University, The Tribhuwan University, Nepal, The Sind University or of The Rangoon or Mandalay University in Burma, or should be a Barrister of England or Ireland or member of the Faculty of Advocates of Scotland. Punjabi upto Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/BC of the State are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PWD/EWS/LDESM/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state. All other candidates will have to pay the feeof Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies