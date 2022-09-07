Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result has been released. Students can check their seat allotment results at the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TSEAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in the Candidate login.

Students who have secured seats in round 1 have to pay the tuition fee and self-report online till September 13.

Steps check TS EAMCET seat allotment result:

Visit official website tseamcet.nic.in Got to Candidate Login section Enter Login ID No, TS EAMCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth to login

The TS EAMCET seat allotment letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s TS EAMCET 1st round seat allotment result.

Here’s TS EAMCET counselling notification 2022.