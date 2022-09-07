Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 was conducted on July 31. The preliminary answer key was released on August 1 and objections were invited till August 7.

A total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 who applied had been found eligible to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Steps to download UPSSSC Lekhpal answer key 2022:

Visit the website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Lekhpal answer key link under ‘Important Announcement’ The UPSSSC Lekhpal final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to UPSSSC Lekhpal answer key 2022.