The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of NEET (UG) 2022 today, September 7. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET-UG 2022 was conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released and the objections were invited till September 2, 2022.

Steps to download NEET UG result 2022

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Click on NEET UG 2022 Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

