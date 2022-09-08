The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has opened the application window for recruitment of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik. Eligible candidates can apply online at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till September 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies, out of which, 225 vacancies are for Navik (General Duty), 40 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 16 for Yantrik (Mechanical), 10 for Yantrik (Electronics), and 9 for Yantrik (Electrical).

Educational Qualification

Age Limit: 18-22 years with relaxation in the upper age limit of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates.

Navik (General Duty): A candidates should have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): A candidates should have passed Class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik: A candidates should have passed class 10th from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to “Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)” Click on “Online Application for CGEPT 01/2023 batch opens from 08 SEP 2022 (1100 HRS) TO 22 SEP 2022 (1730 HRS) -English advertisement” under Upcoming Opportunities Register using personal details, fill the application form Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection of recruits is based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III and IV and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.