National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation of examination city allotted to the candidate of the ICAR UG entrance exam 2022. Candidates can download the exam city intimation letter from the official website icar.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA (UG) on September 13,14 and 15. The ICAR entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consist of objective-type multiple choice questions. The ICAR AIEEA UG exam will be in English and Hindi.

Steps to download ICAR UG intimation slip:

Visit official website icar.nta.nic.in Go to Candidates Activity and click on ‘Download City Intimation Slip – ICAR (UG) 2022’ Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The ICAR UG exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICAR UG exam city slip.