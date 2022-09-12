Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Section Officer under Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries (Finance and Accounts). Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till October 4.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 Section Officer posts. The pay scale is Rs 10,300-34,800+ (GP 5000).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with 03 (three) years of regular service in the Department/ Board/ Corporation/ Autonomous Body/ University/ Co-operative Bank of the State of Himachal Pradesh.

Here’s HPPSC SO recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection process will include a preliminary exam and main exam.

Examination Fees

The applicants from general/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of HP are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HPPSC SO recruitment 2022: