National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till September 10 upto 11.50 PM by paying the fee of Rs 200 per challenge. After analyzing the objections, the final answer key will be released and the result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

NTA conducted Common University Entrance Test 2022 from July 15 to August 30 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Login to the portal using your application number and password Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

