Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose). Applicants can apply for the vacancies on BSCB’s official website bscb.co.in till October 9, 2022.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in November and December.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 vacancies, of which, 31 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager and 245 for Assistant (Multipurpose) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Minimum age is 18 years and the upper age limit is 33 years.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager: Graduate or Equivalent from any UGC recognized university of India. Preferences will be given to candidates having MBA degree.

Assistant: Graduate or Equivalent from any UGC recognized university of India. Interested candidates should register themselves on BSCB website www.biharscb.co.in. They must deposit the required online examination fee via online payment gateway.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 650, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to candidates from all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bscb.co.in On the homepage, click on “Career” tab Click on the Application Link under “Recruitment of Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager in The Bihar State Co-operative Bank and District Central Co-operative Banks” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.