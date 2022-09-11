The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the result of the MAH-LL.B-5 Yrs. CET, B.A.B.Ed.-B.Sc.B.Ed. CET, B.Ed.-M.Ed CET and M.Ed CET exams 2022. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CETs for MAH-LL.B-5 Yrs and B.Ed.-M.Ed. were held on August 2. The exams for M.Ed. and B.A.-B.Ed. B.Sc. B.Ed. were on August 6 and 4 respectively.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download MAH CET scorecard 2022:

  1. Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Click on the scorecard link for relevant course
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth to login
  4. The MAH CET scorecard will appear on screen
  5. Download and take a printout.