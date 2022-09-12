The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Advanced Intimation for allotment of examination city for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 tomorrow, September 13. Once released, candidates will be able to download the intimation letter from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from September 16 onwards.

“With reference to the public notice dated 08 August 2022 regarding scheduling of dates for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II Examination, it is hereby informed

that the City of the Examination Centre for this Examination will be displayed on 13 September

2022, and the Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022 to the concerned candidates

online,” reads the notification.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip

or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on September 13 and the exam was scheduled to commence on September 16, 2022.

Steps to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the exam city slip Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.