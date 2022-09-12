The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation letter for the Phase 4 Computer-Based-test (CBT). Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to download their e-call letters 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

The Phase 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 19 to October 7, 2022. The exam will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of three (3) RRCs namely RRCs: Central Railway (Mumbai), Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and North Eastern Railway (Gorakhpur). Exam schedule of remaining Phase/RRC i.e. South Western Railway (Hubli) will be announced in due course.

“CBT of above CEN will be held in multiple phases. Now, it is informed that the Fourth phase of the Exam i.e. Phase-4 is scheduled from 19.09.2022 to 07.10.2022 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, reads the notification.

Steps to download the exam city slip

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Weblink to view city intimation slip for 4th phase of Computer-Based-Test” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

