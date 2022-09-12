The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in till October 11.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Minimum Educational Qualification is Bachelor Degree in Science with Physics as one of the subjects or Bachelor Degree in Engineering.

Here’s APSC Inspector recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category.

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” against the Inspector of Legal Metrology post

Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for APSC recruitment 2022.