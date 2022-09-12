Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board Raipur (CG PEB) will release the hall ticket for Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (CG TET 2022) today, September 12. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 18 in two shifts — Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12.15 PM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.45 PM. The exam will be held in 28 district headquarters.

Here’s the examination notice.

CG TET exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted to certify candidate’s eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and the Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII at any CG Education Board affiliated schools.

The online applications were invited from August 23 to September 6, 2022. However, the deadline was later extended upto September 10.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” link Click on CG TET 2022 admit card Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

